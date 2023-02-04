Assam Govt's Huge Crackdown On Child Marriage; 87 Arrested Under POCSO Act, Probe On

In a major crackdown against child marriages in Assam, 87 more accused have been arrested by the Bongaigaon police under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO act. The statewide campaign was launched under the instruction of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. All arrested persons shall be produced before the court, an officer informed.

The Superintendent of Police Bongaigaon, Swapnaneel Deka, said "As per the direction and guidance of the government and the higher echelon of Assam Police, Bongaigaon district has registered 140 cases. During the drive, 87 accused persons were arrested, including grooms, family members, and middlemen".

Meanwhile, the Karimganj district police also arrested 79 persons allegedly involved in child marriage and a total of 92 cases have been registered in relation to the case at different police stations in the districts.

On Friday, Assam CM Biswa Sarma revealed that the state police are looking into more than 4,000 cases related to the matter. “Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far Assam police have registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,” CM added.