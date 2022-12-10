Assam Govt's New Handloom Initiative Helps Rehabilitate 26 Former Women Militants

Twenty-six women in Assam, who once held AK-47s in their hands, are now learning to weave. The women were once members of terror outfits Dimasa National Liberation Front (DNLF), People's Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK) and United People's Liberation Army (UPLA). The group is now being trained in handloom as part of the Assam government and Assam police's efforts to rehabilitate the former militants at the Khadi and Gramodyog Training Center in Tumulpur.

Experts in guerilla warfare

The women who are now learning to weave cloth were once experts in guerilla warfare. They were part of militant outfits that had terrorised Assam's Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts for years.

The Assam government's efforts have given these women a new lease of life. The initiative is aimed at helping former militants become self-employed, with a rehabilitation package of Rs 4 lakh provided by the Centre.

"We are learning to weave clothes over here, and we are blessed to be given this opportunity. Following that, we will only weave clothes," one of the women undergoing the training said.

Another former militant said, "Officials over here are teaching us how to weave very well, and we have also learned this properly. Even after leaving this place, we will continue weaving."

Quick-learners

The principal of Khadi Gramodyog Training Vidyalaya in Tamulpur said the women are learning the art of handloom very quickly.

"Twenty-six women were invited from three terror outfits. We were requested by the Head of Khadi And Village Industry to teach these women, following Gandhian philosophy, so that after going back, they could be easily rehabilitated," said Dulul Saha, principal, KGV, Tamulpur.

Tamulpur SP Pankaj Yadav said the women started training on October 16 this year. "This is a three-year programme, I frequently visit the place and interact with the girls. They seem really happy as they have taken this as an opportunity to get settled in life and learn something new."

The vocational training programme may be expanded on the basis of the success of this pilot rehabilitation project. The women will also get help in securing loans from financial institutions to set up their own enterprises.