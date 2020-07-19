Assam Health Min Says COVID Situation Under Control; To Chair Meeting On July 20

Even as India continues its battle against Coronavirus, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the situation in the state due to COVID-19 is serious but not out of control. The health minister will chair a virtual review meeting on the outbreak on July 20.

"The situation is serious but it's not gone out of our hands. We will be able to handle it. I reviewed the arrangements. I will hold a review meeting through the video conference tomorrow," Sarma said.

"If it will be necessary, we will be establishing makeshift COVID centres in Assam," he added.

The minister reviewed arrangements at Tinsukia Civil Hospital and took an update from doctors about the patients. He also held a meeting with the district administration and health officials to review containment measures.

Coronavirus in Assam

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Assam mounted to 53 after two more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,117 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 22,981, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The two men, aged 61 and 62 years, died at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital and the Jorhat Medical College Hospital, respectively, he said.

"1117 new #Covid19 positive patients in Assam today, with 515 cases from Guwahati City alone. Critical for us to #StayatHome to Stay Safe," Sarma tweeted.

(with ANI Inputs)