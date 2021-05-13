Assam Health Minister Says, 'All Civil Hospitals To Have Oxygen Plants Within A Month'

Amid a shortage of oxygen in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday that all the civil hospitals will have their own Oxygen plants in the next one month. The minister made the statement during a visit to the Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to take stock of the COVID situation. He had a detail discussion with the medical professionals & authorities on the functioning of the hospitals. Mahanta represents the Kaliabor constituency and is the newly-elected Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Information Technology Minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma led-Cabinet.

Had a detailed discussion with the medical professionals & authorities on the functioning of Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital, #Nalbari, #Assam today and reckoned the prerequisites.@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/OfG6IyUMYp — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) May 13, 2021

Mahanta also informed that the state government has decided to increase the number of COVID testing to at least a lakh per day. He eliminated the possibility of a total lockdown in the state and informed that the state government is planning a scheme to provide food grains to the below poverty line (BPL) families who are in-home quarantine.

Assam Announces Partial Lockdown In Urban Areas

On Wednesday, the Assam government announced a partial lockdown in the urban areas of the state from 5 am on May 13 until further orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

New curbs for urban areas:

A total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 pm to 5 am daily barring those providing emergency and essential services

All shops and commercial establishments to close by 1 pm

Restaurants and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only till 1 pm after which home delivery will be allowed

Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce

Educational institutions cannot conduct physical classes for 15 days. They must provide quality virtual options

Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are exempted

Both government and non-government offices barring those involved in emergency services, law enforcement services and election work will be shut for 15 days

If the test positivity rate in any area reaches 5% or more in one week, the District Magistrate shall declare that area as a containment zone

A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed in marriage and religious functions. No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage

A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed at the funeral

Public transport shall operate at only 30% of seating capacity

Pillion riding will be prohibited

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis should operate with one driver and two passengers

Between 5 am and 2 pm, all vehicles other than government vehicles can ply only in accordance with an odd-even formula which will be decided by the respective District Disaster Management Authority

COVID Cases in Assam

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Assam on Thursday reported 1,706 new COVID cases with 3,880 recoveries and 71 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 42,317 with 2,65,860 total recoveries and 1,909 deaths.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @KeshabMahantaFacebook/PTI)