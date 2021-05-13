Last Updated:

Assam Health Minister Says, 'All Civil Hospitals To Have Oxygen Plants Within A Month'

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday that all the civil hospitals will have their own Oxygen plants in the next one month

Written By
Astha Singh
@KeshabMahantaFacebook/PTI

@KeshabMahantaFacebook/PTI


Amid a shortage of oxygen in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday that all the civil hospitals will have their own Oxygen plants in the next one month. The minister made the statement during a visit to the Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to take stock of the COVID situation. He had a detail discussion with the medical professionals & authorities on the functioning of the hospitals. Mahanta represents the Kaliabor constituency and is the newly-elected Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Information Technology Minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma led-Cabinet.

Mahanta also informed that the state government has decided to increase the number of COVID testing to at least a lakh per day. He eliminated the possibility of a total lockdown in the state and informed that the state government is planning a scheme to provide food grains to the below poverty line (BPL) families who are in-home quarantine.

READ | COVID-19: Haryana, Assam & Rajasthan top three States reporting maximum vaccine wastage

Assam Announces Partial Lockdown In Urban Areas

On Wednesday, the Assam government announced a partial lockdown in the urban areas of the state from 5 am on May 13 until further orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

New curbs for urban areas:

  • A total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 pm to 5 am daily barring those providing emergency and essential services
  • All shops and commercial establishments to close by 1 pm
  • Restaurants and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only till 1 pm after which home delivery will be allowed
  • Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce
  • Educational institutions cannot conduct physical classes for 15 days. They must provide quality virtual options
  • Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are exempted
  • Both government and non-government offices barring those involved in emergency services, law enforcement services and election work will be shut for 15 days
  • If the test positivity rate in any area reaches 5% or more in one week, the District Magistrate shall declare that area as a containment zone
  • A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed in marriage and religious functions. No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage
  • A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed at the funeral
  • Public transport shall operate at only 30% of seating capacity
  • Pillion riding will be prohibited
  • Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis should operate with one driver and two passengers
  • Between 5 am and 2 pm, all vehicles other than government vehicles can ply only in accordance with an odd-even formula which will be decided by the respective District Disaster Management Authority

COVID Cases in Assam

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Assam on Thursday reported 1,706 new COVID cases with 3,880 recoveries and 71 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 42,317 with 2,65,860 total recoveries and 1,909 deaths. 

READ | Akhil Gogoi allowed to take oath as MLA in Assam Assembly complex amid incarceration

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @KeshabMahantaFacebook/PTI)

READ | Assam gets its first woman finance minister as CM Himanta picks ex-colleague Ajanta Neog
READ | People getting vaccine from 'unauthorised' centre in Assam; probe ordered
READ | Assam NRC co-ordinator moves SC seeking reverification of final list; claims anomalies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND