Assam Health Minister Says, 'All Civil Hospitals To Have Oxygen Plants Within A Month'

Quick links:
@KeshabMahantaFacebook/PTI
Amid a shortage of oxygen in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday that all the civil hospitals will have their own Oxygen plants in the next one month. The minister made the statement during a visit to the Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to take stock of the COVID situation. He had a detail discussion with the medical professionals & authorities on the functioning of the hospitals. Mahanta represents the Kaliabor constituency and is the newly-elected Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Information Technology Minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma led-Cabinet.
Had a detailed discussion with the medical professionals & authorities on the functioning of Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital, #Nalbari, #Assam today and reckoned the prerequisites.@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/OfG6IyUMYp— Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) May 13, 2021
Mahanta also informed that the state government has decided to increase the number of COVID testing to at least a lakh per day. He eliminated the possibility of a total lockdown in the state and informed that the state government is planning a scheme to provide food grains to the below poverty line (BPL) families who are in-home quarantine.
On Wednesday, the Assam government announced a partial lockdown in the urban areas of the state from 5 am on May 13 until further orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.
New curbs for urban areas:
As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Assam on Thursday reported 1,706 new COVID cases with 3,880 recoveries and 71 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 42,317 with 2,65,860 total recoveries and 1,909 deaths.
(With PTI Inputs)
(Image Credits: @KeshabMahantaFacebook/PTI)