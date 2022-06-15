Assam: Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life In Guwahati; IMD Issues Red Alert For State

Due to heavy rainfall in the northeastern states and especially Assam, the daily routine of the common people has been disrupted in the state capital, Guwahati. Incessant showers which began on Monday night and have continued since, have submerged many areas across Guwahati to knee-height waters. It is important to mention as of Wednesday, June 15, multiple cities around the state capital have been submerged in waist-height waters.

Amid the heavy rains in Guwahati, 4 people also lost their life due to a landslide in the Nizarapar area near Boragaon on Tuesday. The incident took place in Boragaon of Guwahati when a portion of the nearby hill came down on the residence of Nayan Rajbongshi. The victims were tenants of Rajbongshi’s house.

Education of students is also being disrupted due to heavy rains as the local district administration has ordered to shut the schools. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also informed that the Assam weather will further deteriorate as the northeastern state will continue to receive showers for the next few days. The people have also been informed by the local administration to stay indoors until the situation is back to normal.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration said in an advisory, "In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential."

The states of Assam and Meghalaya in particular have been given a 'red alert' for the next few days as many places in Assam and Meghalaya will receive over 204mm of rainfall. Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur and Sikkim over the next few days owing to the strong winds coming into the Northeast from the Bay of Bengal.

Government issues emergency numbers

Looking at the rising water levels, the government issued helpline numbers. Circle Officer Dispur 837602 9984, Circle Officer Guwahati 95082 09686, Field Officer DDMA Dispur 88760 86488, Field Officer DDMA Guwahati 97077 27422 can be contacted for information about the nearest relief camps.

It is important to mention here that the government has also asked the citizens residing in areas which are prone to disasters, to shift to safe locations. The District Administration office can be contacted at 1077/8638112297 in case of emergency.