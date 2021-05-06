Assam: Himanta Sarma Visits COVID-19 ICU Unit In PPE Kit To Take Stock Of The Situation

As the graph of the COVID-19 cases in Assam continues to show a spike, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, alongside the doctors and other healthcare workers, visited the COVID ICU unit of the Government Medical College & Hospital to take stock of the situation and meet the patients. He was seen wearing a PPE kit and adhering to all COVID-appropriate norms during his brief visit.

Sharing a video of himself on his official Twitter handle, he informed netizens of his visit. Pointing out that he is always standing alongside the doctors and healthcare staff of the state, who are dedicating their exemplary services for COVID-19 management, Sarma wrote, "At GMCH today, I visited the Covid ICU unit along with doctors, by putting on a PPE kit to see patients. My gratitude to all healthcare professionals."

I always stand alongside our doctors and healthcare staff who are dedicating their exemplary services for #COVID19 management.



At GMCH today, I visited the Covid ICU unit along with doctors, by putting on a PPE kit to see patients. My gratitude to all healthcare professionals.

Earlier, Sarma also visited a cremation ground for COVID-19 patients and took stock of the situation.

One lakh more doses of Covishield received

Sarma, who often shares information related to the battle against COVID on the microblogging site, earlier in the day informed that the state has availability of 3,25,470 doses after the state procured a lakh more doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for vaccination of people above 45 years. "Pleased to share that we have received 1-lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India for people above 45 years. Our total vaccine availability stands at 3,25,470," he tweeted while requesting everybody to go and get the jab.

#AssamCovidUpdate



Pleased to share that we have received 1 lakh more doses of #Covishield from @SerumInstIndia for people above 45 years. Our total vaccines availability stands at 3,25,470.



Requesting everyone to go for testing.



👎 TO 🤝➡️ Covid Appropriate Behaviour pic.twitter.com/DzvCdMhbm1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that so far, 27,85,279 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, of which 21,76,423 have been administered in the form of the first dose while 6,08,856 have been administered in the form of the second dose. On Wednesday alone, 34,513 doses of vaccine were administered.

On May 5, Assam registered 4826 fresh COVID-19 cases and 55 fatalities. Presently, the positivity rate in the State stands at 9.27 percent while the recovery rate stands at 87. 99 percent.

