Assam Hotels Deny Accommodation To Spanish Cyclist Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus fear, a Spanish cyclist was allegedly denied accommodation by the hotels at the Silchar area of Assam due to the fear of coronavirus pandemic.

As per the reports, Pablu Alberto Fernandez Garcia, who is currently touring the world had arrived in Silchar from Meghalaya on March 12 and was searching for a hotel where he could spend the night. However, he was denied accommodation by a lot of hotels in the area. The Spanish national was later provided accommodation at the government circuit house after he reached out to the local police station. Cyclist Garcia was later tested negative for the coronavirus and he left for the Mizoram the following day.

While interacting with a news agency, Dr. Ajit Bhattacharjee, Surveillance Officer, Cachar district, said, "The person had arrived in India several days ago. According to our guidelines, if any person arrives here after spending more than 14 days abroad, that person would be quarantined. When we received information about the Spanish person, we tested him at the civil hospital, and his result came out to be negative."

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam government ordered shutting down of educational institutions, gymnasiums, swimming pools and cinema halls with immediate effect till March 29 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, addressing a press conference here said, "Even though no positive case has been detected in the State so far, we are taking all precautionary measures."

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Monday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 110 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

