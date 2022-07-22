Assam: In Silchar, PM Modi Meets Differently-abled Artist, Receives Special Portrait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met a differently-abled artist from Assam's Silchar, who brought a special portrait for him. The special portrait showed different stages of PM Modi's life, starting from his childhood to his journey after becoming the Prime Minister of the country. Abhijeet Gotani, in the presence of his mother and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, presented it to the Prime Minister.

'Today my dream has been fulfilled'

When asked about the meeting with the Prime Minister, Abhijeet said, (translated by his mother in sign language), "Every day I see PM Modi on Television but today met him in person. It feels very good. When he appreciated my painting and described it as very beautiful I was moved. The Prime Minister patted my back I felt very good and he said my artwork is very good. Today my dream has been fulfilled. He is a very soft-hearted and simple person. My family will be very proud that I met PM. People like me should never think that they have lost but they should show the world that we can do it."

"I could see the twinkle in his eye and feel the joy in his heart when the Prime Minister patted his back for the amazing artwork done by him. The kind of motivation of the Prime Minister brings to the youth of the country is inspirational," Abhijeet's mother said.

On the other hand, the Assam CM tweeted, saying:

Speaking to ANI, the Assam CM said, "He is a very good boy and has made some very good paintings and so when he told me he wanted to meet the Prime Minister I immediately wrote to the PM office seeking an appointment for him."

As per reports, a family had travelled from Silchar to Guwahati to meet Chief Minister Sarma a few months ago, to present a painting to him. During that meeting, the 28-year-old Abhijeet had expressed his wish to present his painting to the Prime Minister. Soon after the meeting, the Assam CM wrote to the Prime Minister's Office, seeking an appointment.

