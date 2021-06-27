Assam Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines, Curfew Timings Revised; Complete Details Here

As states are heading to ease pandemic restrictions in India, the Assam government on Saturday, June 26, issued new guidelines that will be in effect from 5 am of June 28. To prevent the spread of Coronavirus infections further, the curfew timings for high positivity districts will be round the clock, 2 pm to 5 pm for districts with a moderate positivity rate, and 5 pm to 5 am for districts showing improvement.

The order read, "The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directive today containing directives to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in the districts. Today's order will be applicable across the State w.e.f. 5 AM of June 28, 2021, and will remain in force until further order".

District-wise lockdown

Since some districts have high positivity rate compared to others, they are divided into three categories depending upon the caseload:

High positivity districts: Morigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara, and Bokakhat (Civil) Sub Division under Golaghat District

Morigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara, and Bokakhat (Civil) Sub Division under Golaghat District Moderate positivity districts: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali. Kamrup, Darang, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Sarupathar Sub Division, Jorhat, Sibasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh.

Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali. Kamrup, Darang, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Sarupathar Sub Division, Jorhat, Sibasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh. Districts showing improvement: Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, and Hailakandi

New guidelines

Shops, workplaces, business/commercial establishments, shops will remain shut in high positivity districts, can be opened to 1 PM for moderate positivity districts and up to 4 PM for districts showing improvement.

Shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder can be opened till 5 PM high positivity districts, up to 1 PM for moderate positivity districts, and up to 4 PM for districts showing improvement.

All government servants including contractual and fixed pay can attend office except in total containment areas only if taken at least the first dose of COVID vaccine. In the case of private sector entities, they are free to take decisions on their mode of work function and employees.

Employees who have not taken vaccine can attend office only when their service is required by respective authorities. Employees engaged in emergency/ essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.

As per the order, the movement of all public and private transport is prohibited in the total containment districts. While the movement of goods is permitted.

While Inter-district passenger transport shall remain suspended across the State, Intra-district transport with 50 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID appropriate behaviour may be allowed.

Teachers and faculty members need not attend their respective institutions but if district administration engages them in COVID-19 or flood relief-related emergency duties, they will have to attend their assigned duties.

Other restrictions to remain in force including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles etc. and exemptions as notified in the Order of June 4, 2021, and June 21, 2021, except those specifically modified by this order.

COVID situation in Assam

To date, Assam has reported a total of 4.96 lakh COVID cases with 4.62 lakh recoveries and 4,370 deaths. As per the Union Health Ministry on June 26, Assam reported 1210 new COVID-19 cases, 3977 discharged, and 26 deaths.

The stated has administered a total of 68,41,959 COVID vaccines across 114 vaccination sites.

