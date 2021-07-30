Assam Issues Order To Check Vehicles From Mizoram To Avert 'drug Trafficking'

Days after the border clash, the Assam government ordered the checking of all vehicles arriving from Mizoram to stop the trafficking of "illicit" drugs. In an order issued on July 29, Assam Home Secretary MS Manivannan mentioned that the police had registered 912 cases, arrested 1560 persons and seized 20.678 kg of Heroin, 15 kg of Opium and 1.9 kg of Morphine in the last two months. Moreover, he asserted that most of these drugs were routed via Mizoram from across the border.

The order added, "Therefore, in order to check trafficking of illicit drugs, it is felt necessary to check all vehicles entering into Assam from Mizoram. Such vehicles will be thoroughly checked by personnel of Assam Police at the point of entry at all Assam-Mizoram borders. These vehicles shall be released only after due satisfaction of an officer, not below the rank of Sub Inspector of Police, that no illicit drugs are carried in the vehicles."

In another development on Thursday, the Assam government issued an advisory to the people of the state not to visit Mizoram in the wake of "violent skirmishes". It claimed that certain Mizo civil society, students and youth organizations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people. Moreover, it urged Assamese people staying in Mizoram for work purposes to exercise utmost caution.

The Assam-Mizoram border clash

According to the Assam government, the trigger for the clash on Monday was Mizoram breaching the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. It claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in the death of 6 police officials and left over 50 persons injured. However, Mizoram claimed that its police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

Subsequently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga who agreed to withdraw their police forces from the site. On July 27, an FIR was registered regarding the incident under Sections 120(B),302,307,333,336,379 and 447 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Furthermore, the Assam Police has prepared a picture gallery of Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants responsible for initiating the violence.

While the MHA has ordered the deployment of CRPF at the disputed site, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal launched a scathing attack on the Mizoram government. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he alleged, "We have given our post to CRPF but Mizoram government has still not removed its people from the post, which is sad. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the dispute can be resolved by talks".