Assam Issues SOPs For Inbound Air Travellers; Himanta Sarma Shares Details

Assam government has finalised the Standard Operating Procedures for the state, in consultation with the Central guidelines and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA), in regards to air travel which will start from May 25. He spoke on the matter exclusively with Republic Media Network.

Even though the MCA has made it quite clear that the air travellers need not undergo quarantine, the Assam government has made it mandatory for all inbound travellers (both surface and air). Along with Assam, other States which have made it mandatory are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telengana, Kerala, and the administration of Jammu & Kashmir.

READ | Karnataka To Put Air Passengers From 6 'high Prevalence States' Under 7-day Quarantine

Current situation in Assam not safe

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has already requested the people who want to come back to Assam not to do so if not very urgent. He has said that the situation in Assam is not safe now, so they should stay wherever they are till the situation normalize.

Elaborating the SOPs finalized by the State government, Sarma told Republic TV, "Just like we did in case of surface travel, quarantine for air travelers too is mandatory. However, if they are already in quarantine in the State from where they are coming, they will be put in home quarantine in Assam."

The Health Minister added that those who will produce medical reports issued not more than 24 hours of arrival from the place of travel, declaring them negative, will not be put into institutional quarantine. "Rest for anyone, institutional quarantine of 7 days is mandatory," he said.

READ | 7 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Assam; Total Tally Rises To 266

COVID policy

Speaking on the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, he said, "We are so far lucky that fresh cases are emerging out from quarantine centers."

The State's policy of 'ruthless quarantine with a big heart', has helped in containing the number of positive cases to the quarantine centres, thereby reducing the chances of any community spread. On the other hand, the community surveillance program of the State has given hope to the government. "Over 18000 villages surveyed. Only average one person found with fever, rest all are fine," Dr. Sarma said.

(PTI Photo)

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: AAI Issues SOP For Passengers & Crew, Total Cases At 1,12,359

READ | All SAI Training Centres Reopen With SOP To Resume Sporting Activities In India