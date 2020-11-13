Assam: Journalist Parag Bhuyan Dies After Being Hit By A Car; CID Probe Ordered By CM

With the shocking death of Assamese journalist Parag Bhuyan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonawal on Thursday, ordered a state CID probe into the issue, as per reports. Bhuyan - a senior reporter of the Pratidin Time group, was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Wednesday night at Kakopathar in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district. Sononwal has expressed his sorrow at the death of Bhuyan - the Vice-President of Tinsukia District Journalists' Association.

Taking note of various allegations regarding the death of senior journalist Parag Bhuyan, CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal has directed a CID inquiry into the matter.@AssamCid — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 12, 2020

“It may be mentioned that the senior journalist died in a tragic incident today. The CID will thoroughly investigate the entire incident in what situation the journalist died,” said a press release by CMO.

How did Parag Bhuyan die?

As per reports, Bhuyan - a 53-year-old journalist was hit by the car in front of his home in Kakopathar, driven by some unknown people on Wednesday. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Assam Medical College hospital in Dibrugarh on Thursday. Bhuyan is Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Coordinator Jagadish Bhuyan’s younger brother. Jagadish Bhuyan also served as MLA from Sadiya Legislative Assembly, Tinsukia district for two terms and also served as Minister of Tourism during the Prafulla Kumar Mahanta-led government in 1998-2001, as per Pratin Din group. His family and employer - Pratidin Time group death has claimed that he was attacked by miscreants as he had brought 'many corruptions of political leaders to light'.

After an investigation by Tinsuhia police, it seized the vehicle and apprehended the driver James Murah and Handyman/helper Baba Bordoloi, as per local reports. The journalists and staff of Pratidin Time staged a sit-in demonstration for an hour demanding justice for Parag Bhuyan on Friday. They demand justice for the journalist and to take strict action against the culprit.

Bhuyan's death was condoled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted "Assam journalist Parag Bhuiyan, who exposed the corruption of BJP leaders, was killed under suspicious circumstances. My condolences to his family". Meanwhile, Ex-Assam minister Rakibul Hussain has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident, terming it 'highly suspicious'. Several journalists have come out in support of Bhuyan, condemning his death and suspected 'a conspiracy'.

Saddened to hear about th tragic demise of a reporter namely Parag Bhuyan, who was the brother of former MLA Jagadish Bhuyan (Convenor of Assam Jatiya Parishad) Circumstances and the manner in which the accident has occurred is highly suspicious for which CBI enquiry must be done pic.twitter.com/YJx0vXRTWL — Rakibul Hussain (@rakibul_inc) November 12, 2020

