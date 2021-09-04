Assam Karbi Peace Accord Signed In Home Min's Presence; Amit Shah Vows Fulfilling Promises

On Saturday, the BJP-led government in Assam and the Center signed the "Karbi Peace Accord" with the insurgent groups active within the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in the Union Home Ministry, New Delhi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal reached New Delhi to sign the agreement along with several armed groups.

Delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Assam CM & Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reach Union Home Ministry for the signing of Karbi Anglong Agreement with several armed groups pic.twitter.com/uukF0ZeBde — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

The armed groups signing the Karbi agreement included Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front, People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri, United People's Liberations Army, Karbi People's Liberation Tigers, Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (R) and Karbi People's Liberation Tigers(M).

Centre signs Karbi Anglong Agreement in New Delhi

Besides Assam Ministers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present for the signing. After the agreement was signed, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the Centre hopes that it will get further development in the Karbi Anglong region.

While informing that the Assam government will spend around Rs 1,000 crores for development in the Karbi region in 5 years, Amit Shah said that it is PM Narendra Modi-led government's policy that the Centre would fulfil all the promises made in the agreement during its tenure itself.

Assam Govt will spend around Rs 1000 crores for development of Karbi region in 5 years. It is the policy of Narendra Modi Govt that we fulfill all the promises made in an agreement during our tenure itself: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/80DMyKn88Y — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Assuring the representatives of the five organisations and Assam Chief Minister that the Centre will fulfil all the conditions laid out in the agreement within the designated time frame, Amit Shah said that the government is paving way for long-lasting peace and development in the Karbi Anglong region. "Be it Bodoland agreement, Bru agreement or NLFT agreement, the government has met more than 80 per cent of the conditions. In Bodoland agreement, almost all the conditions have been met," he added.

1,040 militants surrender

Earlier in February, 1,040 militants, including the "most wanted" Ingti Kathar Songbijit from five insurgent groups — Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA) and Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) — surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to return to the mainstream. An official ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati where the militants laid down their arms. The former militants submitted a total of 338 weapons, including 8 light machine guns with 11,203 bullets, 11 M-16 rifles and 58 AK-47 rifles.

Bodo Peace Accord

The former militants of the five organisations had come to surrender their weapons after a year when the BJP signed the Bodo peace accord to end the long-run violence in Bodoland. The Bodoland region is an autonomous territorial region that is administered by the elected body - Bodoland Terrestrial Council. The Bodo Accord was first signed in 2003 to maintain peace in the region, later it was extended by the Modi-led BJP government in 2020.

