Assam: Kidnapped ONGC Employee Released By ULFA, CM Himanta Welcomes 'cooperation'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had requested the banned ULFA outfit to release ONGC employee who was kidnapped by the militants nearly a month ago.

Ritul Saikia, police official

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts have witnessed a result with release of an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee who was kidnapped by the militant group of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA) (I). Ritul Saikia was kidnapped by the banned outfit on April 21 and was released on the morning of May 22 (Saturday) near the Myanmar border in Longwa village of Mon district in Nagaland, informed Assam police officials to PTI. The Chief Minister expressed his happiness on his Twitter account and 'Heartily welcome' Saikia's release. 

The Chief Minister also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for 'constant guidance'. 

On May 18, the Chief Minister had paid a visit to the family of Ritul Saikia and assured that the Government is 'leaving no stone unturned' for his rescue mission. 

On the same day, CM Sarma had made request to the insurgent group to release Saikia. Along with CM, Governor Jagdish Mukhi has also welcomed the release. 

Saikia's release

The ONGC employee was released on early hours of Saturday at the Myanmar side, informed the Additional DGP-ranked official to PTI reporters. Saikia, later walked for nearly 40 minutes to reach the Indian side where he was taken by the Army and Nagaland police to the Mon police station. A team of Assam police was already present at the spot to complete the procedure of taking Saikia back home. For now, the kidnapped victim is completely healthy however a medical check-up will be done before he is dropped at his home in Assam's Titabar of Jorhat district. 

ULFA (Independent) announces 'unilateral ceasefire'

Governor Jagdish Mukhi, while addressing the assembly informed that the militant group has announced ceasefire for three months. 

"Recently, the ULFA(I) has announced a unilateral ceasefire for three months. However, the announcement of a ceasefire without stated ground rules may not yield the desired results. Nonetheless, my Government considers the announcement of ceasefire a step in the positive direction," the Governor was quoted in the PTI report.

The Governor further added that the preparation of clauses for ground rules should be set in motion. The Chief Minister has also welcomed the ceasefire decision. 

Not only Saikia but two other employees of ONGC were kidnapped on April 21 however Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia, were rescued on April 24. A search operation was conducted to find Saikia which resulted into an encounter near the India- Myanmar border. ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua while informing local TV channels about releasing Saikia praised CM Sarma and said that he was a 'dynamic' Chief Minister that Assam did not have for decades. 

(With PTI inputs)

