The Assam government has launched Anti-Depedration Squads across 15 human-wildlife conflict districts to control elephants from entering human habitations. The elephants that would come in would often be killed, harmed or poached. The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the squad which will keep elephants in check and protect the beast. There would also be a protection squad that will steer these elephants away from residential areas without harming them in any way.