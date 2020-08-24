Assam Launches First Serological Survey For COVID-19 In State

Assam's first serosurvey was launched by SRIJANASOM & Medicity Guwahati Group of Clinic and Diagnostics, on Sunday. Titled 'A.A.S.H.A - Assessment of Anti-SARSCoV2 Seroprevalence in Habitants of Assam', the launch was attended by Junior Health Minister of Assam Pijush Hazarika. The aim of this serological survey is to map and understand the spread of COVID-19 in Assam.

Assam's first Serosurvey

SRIJANASOM, an NGO that works for the promotion of Indian art, culture, education and health care for all, has launched the first-ever serosurvey in Assam along with Medicity Guwahati Group of Clinic and Diagnostics. Apart from Pijush Hazarika, DC Kamrup, National Health Mission of Assam and Assam IRS officer Padmapani Bora were present at the launch. A.A.S.H.A is a population-based cross-sectional study that will be conducted to check if a person has developed immunity to COVID-19.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Pijush Hazarika thanked SRIJANASOM and IRS officer Padmapani for making the serosurvey A.A.S.H.A possible in the state of Assam. The Managing Trustee and CEO of SRIJANASOM, Mridusmita Das also spoke during the launch and explained the importance of the serosurvey. Dr Khalil Siddique from Medicity Guwahati, on the other hand, thanked SRIJANASOM for giving them the opportunity to associate for the serosurvey.

"This study will help in knowing the distribution of coronavirus infection, which might have been missed by the currently applied testing strategy and method, the extent of immunity of the population of Assam to this infection, and hence the transmission and also stage the ongoing epidemic in the context of Assam," said Mridusmita Das from SRIJANASOM.

Medicity Guwahati's Dr Khalil Siddique explained that the serosurvey will aid them in understand the coronavirus spread, exposure in the population. He expressed his happiness while thanking SRIJANASOM for allowing him to be a part of the fight against COVID-19. According to Dr Khalil Siddique, A.A.S.H.A will help in getting an estimate of the immunity and antibodies developed by different groups of population in the state and allow the government to take essential steps to contain COVID-19. He also credited IRS officer Padmapani Bora who played an important role in carrying out the serosurvey A.A.S.H.A.

The serosurvey A.A.S.H.A will be carried out in association with the Medicity Guwahati. The Medicity Group will aid in collecting the samples and conducting tests in the labs. This serosurvey will be conducted under the supervision of Dr Jyotismita Pathak, MD. She is the Community Medicine and Assistant Professor at the Army Medical College of New Delhi. This serosurvey may also aid in raising awareness amongst the people who have recovered from COVID-19 about plasma donation.

More on A.A.S.H.A

Assam will be conducting A.A.S.H.A abiding by the ICMR guidelines which recommended using the IgG Elisa Test for the serosurvey. The institutional Ethics Committee of Assam DownTown University has given serosurvey A.A.S.H.A its Ethical Clearance. The National Health Mission of Assam has also given its approval for A.A.S.H.A while sharing the details of the same with all District Commissioners across the state requesting them to aid SRIJANASOM in the process.

(With inputs from ANI)