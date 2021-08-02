Assam Lifts Round-the-clock Curfew From August 3, Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines

The Assam Government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revised the ongoing guidelines concerning the COVID-19 lockdown in the state on Monday. It mentioned that there would be no round the clock curfew in the state from August 3. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a revised directive for rural and urban areas which will come into force from 5 am on Tuesday and will continue until further orders.

What did the new guidelines have to say?

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, the Assam government decided to lift the ongoing round the clock curfew that had been functional in the state. All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, the opening of sale counters, showrooms of cold storage and warehouses will be up to 1 pm in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts and up to 4 pm in the rest of the districts. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder will be open up to 5 pm in the Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts and 4 pm in the rest of the districts.

Public gatherings would be allowed up to 10 people for marriage or funeral programmes. Excise authority will take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts. For inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, the conduct of offline classes in some premier institutes, re-opening of religious places and state-protected monuments and sites, a decision will be considered after August 7, 2021.

There will be no round the clock curfew in Assam from 3rd August, says the State government pic.twitter.com/JyyofQyd0o — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Assam

Assam's daily COVID-19 count has come down to less than 1,000 in the last few days and the daily positivity rate has declined to less than one per cent. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 11,295.

Previously, in a directive issued by the ASDMA, it notified that in case a surge of cases was noticed and positivity was more than 10 cases in the past seven days, the authorities would notify it as a total containment zone.

(Image Credits - PTI)