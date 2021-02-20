Assam: Locals In Majuli Light Earthen Lamps To Thank PM Modi For Majuli-Jorhat Bridge

People of Majuli, an island between Brahmaputra River Assam, on Friday, expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of a two-lane bridge between Majuli and Jorhat river, by lighting earthen lamps and setting off fireworks.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared visuals of the celebrations and said the Majuli bridge has opened new paths of progress for the people of the Bhaktipeeth. The earthen lamps were kept in a setting to write "Thank you Modi ji".

Hailing the project, BJP MLA from Tingkhong Bimal Bora said the long pending demand of the people of Majuli is now being fulfilled.

"Long pending demand of people of Majuli is being fulfilled. The previous governments had ignored the people. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prioritised the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, keeping in mind the development of Majuli and the problems of the people. People are happy to see their dream being fulfilled so they have given thanks to the Prime Minister while celebrating deepostav," he said.

PM lays the foundation for the Majuli-Jorhat bridge

PM Modi on Thursday performed Bhumi Pujan for a two-lane bridge on the Brahmaputra between Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and Jorhat. The bridge will be located on NH-715K and will connect Neematighat (on the Jorhat side) and Kamalabari (on the Majuli side) costing Rs 925.47 crore.

The bridge will provide easy and all-time access to the people living in Majuli town to the rest of Assam, meeting their health, education, and day-to-day development needs. It will be constructed by March 2025.

