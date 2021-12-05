Assam Logs 101 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Fatalities

Assam reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 68 less than the previous day’s figure, taking the tally to 6,17,576, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The positivity rate increased to 0.63 per cent from 0.59 per cent on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,120 with four more persons succumbing to the disease on Sunday, one more than the previous day.

The deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Darrang, Dhemaji, and Jorhat.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons also remained at 1,347. Altogether 16,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, pushing the number of clinical examinations in the state to 2,58,76,833.

A total of 6,08,966 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far, including 158 on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.61 per cent.

The state currently has 1,143 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Assam has gone up to 3,41,77,191. As many as 2,14,80,840 have received the first dose and 1,26,96,351 have been fully vaccinated.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)