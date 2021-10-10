Assam logs 160 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,04,969 on Sunday as 160 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,926, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by Jorhat (21), Lakhimpur (12), and Nagaon (10).

Two persons died of the infection in Sonitpur and one fresh fatality each was recorded in Barpeta, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur districts.

The state now has 2,605 active cases, while 5,95,091 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 240 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stood at 98.37 per cent.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent and 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

Assam has tested over 2.39 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 24,900 in the last 24 hours.

Over 1.95 crore people have received the first dose, and 64.03 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI ESB MM MM

