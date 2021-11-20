Assam logs 190 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality on Friday

Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) Assam reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, ten lower than the previous day, taking the virus tally to 6,15,053, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 28,501 tests, decreasing from 37,525 clinical examinations conducted on Thursday, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,54,00,665.

Among the fresh infections, 107 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, 12 in Goalpara,10 in Sivasagar, and seven in Kokrajhar.

The day’s positivity rate marginally increased to 0.67 per cent from 0.53 per cent on Thursday. Assam registered one COVID-19 death during the day, lower than four fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 6,066.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

At present, there are 1,707 active COVID-19 cases in the state against 1,795 on Thursday, according to the bulletin.

As many as 277 patients recuperated from the disease during the day, higher than the previous day's 248, taking the number of recovered people to 6,05,933. The current recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 98.52 per cent.

The cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccine in the state so far have reached 3,12,83,828, with 1,05,60,821 fully inoculated with both doses. PTI DG MM MM

