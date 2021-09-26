Assam Logs 196 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Fresh Fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,00,619 on Sunday as 196 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,843, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 81, followed by Jorhat (18) and Dibrugarh and Nalbari (13 each). Two deaths were recorded in Kamrup Metropolitan district, and one each in Darrang, Golaghat and Jorhat.

Assam now has 3,198 active cases, while 5,90,231 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 307 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.27 per cent. As many as 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. The state has tested over 2.33 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 25,167 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.78 per cent.

As many as 1.81 crore people have received the first dose, while 52.75 lakh people have been fully vaccinated so far.

