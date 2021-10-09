Assam Logs 273 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Fresh Fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,04,809 on Saturday as 273 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,921, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 107, followed by Jorhat (26) and Barpeta (20).

One fresh fatality each was recorded in Darrang, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts.

The state now has 2,690 active cases, while 5,94,851 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 345 in the last 24 hours, and 1,347 patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.35 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.98 per cent.

Assam has tested over 2.39 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 43,625 in the last 24 hours. Over 1.94 crore people have received the first dose, and 63.43 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

