Assam logs 322 fresh COVID-19 infections, 2 more fatalities

Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) Assam on Thursday again crossed 300 single-day infections, with the state reporting 322 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,09,828, National Health Mission bulletin said.

The state had reported 244 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, The new cases were reported out of 39,629 tests on Monday, the bulletin said.

Kamrup Metro reported the highest number of new cases at 241.

After reporting over 300 fresh cases for five days in a row, the state had reported 139 cases on Sunday. However, it went up to 326 on Monday and 347 on Tuesday.

While six people had died of the disease on Wednesday, two persons succumbed to the infection during the day taking the death toll to 5,989.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying of other causes remained at 1,347.

The positivity rate rose to 0.81 per cent from 0.64 per cent on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

There are 2,403 active cases in Assam at present, it said. Till now, 6,00,089 people have recovered from the disease in the state, including 408 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far is 2,78,09,461, including 77,56,949 who have received both doses. PTI ESB MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)