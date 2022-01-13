Assam Logs 3,238 COVID Cases, Three More Fatalities

Assam reported 3,238 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 36 less than the previous day, as the overall caseload in the state increased to 6,38,288, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Currently, there are 13,785 active coronavirus cases, 1,933 more than Wednesday, while the number of patients who recovered from the disease during the day was 1,242, an increase of 511 compared to the previous day.

Three persons succumbed to the infection on Thursday, one less than the day before, pushing the toll to 6,192.

The number of coronavirus patients dying of other causes remained at 1,347.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Cachar, Charaideo, and Kamrup (Rural). The new cases were detected after testing 41,165 samples during the day.

The day’s positivity rate at 7.87 per cent increased from 6.56 per cent on Wednesday.

The state had registered 3,274 new cases on Wednesday after testing 49,915 samples for COVID-19. As many as 1,070 fresh infections were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 305 from Cachar, 181 from Dibrugarh, and 145 from Jorhat. The total number of patients who recuperated from COVID-19 in the state has touched 6,16,964 with the recovery rate at 96.66 per cent. The NHM said 3,97,03,734 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

Altogether 1,03,631 people were vaccinated on Thursday, down from 1,37,557 shots on Wednesday.

As many as 6,126 beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years received the first jab on Thursday, while 6,822 people in the vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers along with the elderly people were given the booster dose during the day.

