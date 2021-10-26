Assam logs 326 fresh COVID-19 cases

Guwahati, Oct 25 (PTI) Assam on Monday again crossed 300 single-day infections, with the state reporting 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,08,915, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission.

After maintaining a five-day streak of over 300 fresh cases daily, Assam had reported 139 cases on Sunday.

The daily caseload had been below 300 since October 8 before breaching it on October 19 after a gap of 11 days.

The new cases were detected out of 50,253 samples on Monday.

The positivity rate came down to 0.65 per cent from 0.71 per cent on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Five more coronavirus deaths were registered during the day taking the COVID-19 death toll to 5,978.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

Among the new cases detected on Monday, 104 are from Kamrup Metro district, 34 from Barpeta, 21 from Sivasagar, and 17 from Lakhimpur, Two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro and one each from Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Nalbari.

Altogether 296 coronavirus patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients so far to 5,99,055 with a recovery rate of 98.38 per cent.

The active cases in the state are 2,535, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far is 2,72,94,413, which include 1,99,31,906 receiving the first dose and 73,62,507 both doses. PTI ESB MM MM

