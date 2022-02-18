Assam Logs 46 New COVID Cases, 3 Deaths

Assam reported less than 50 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day with 46 people testing positive for the infection on Friday, taking the overall caseload to 7,23,907, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

With three patients succumbing to the disease during the day, the number of lives claimed by the virus also declined by one compared to the previous day.

The new cases were detected from 6,009 sample tests conducted during the day, with the day’s positivity rate at 0.77 per cent.

Assam had registered 47 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Kokrajhar district reported the highest number of new cases on Friday with 11 people testing positive for the infection, followed by Kamrup Metropolitan with nine, Jorhat with three, and Biswanath with two.

One death each was reported from Cachar, Jorhat, and Kamrup Metropolitan during the day, taking the death toll to 6,626.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

Altogether 209 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,14,968.

The number of active cases in the state has also decreased to 966 on Friday compared to 1,132 the previous day.

The NHM bulletin also said 4,28,97,137 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, which comprises 2,33,42,145 first doses, 1,93,19,354 second doses and 2,35,638 precaution doses.

