Assam logs 636 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

Guwahati, Sep 6 (PTI) Assam reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, five more than the previous day, while the number of fresh cases rose to 636, pushing the tally to 5,92,616, an official bulletin said.

The single-day fatalities raised the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,710, while the number of active cases increased to 5,068 as against 4,999 the previous day, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of new cases at 124, followed by Sivasagar (49), Jorhat (43), and Nalbari (40).

Dibrugarh district recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at two while one death each was recorded in Baksa, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Udalguri.

The new cases were detected out of 91,028 tests conducted during the day as against the previous day's 36,729 with the daily positivity rate declining to 0.70 per cent from 0.87 per cent.

Assam has tested over 2.21 crore samples for COVID-19 till date.

As many as 556 patients recuperated from the disease during the day as against 372 on Sunday with the total recoveries rising to 5,80,491, said the bulletin by the National Health Mission, Assam.

The present recovery rate is 97.95 per cent, a marginal increase from the previous day's figure of 97.94 per cent.

The total number of people vaccinated has increased to 1,87,72,156, of whom 34,00721 have been fully inoculated. PTI DG MM RBT RBT

