Assam Logs 8 Fresh Cases Of Japanese Encephalitis, One More Fatality

One more person died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam on Saturday, taking the toll to 48 this month, a National Health Mission release said.

Eight fresh cases raised the tally to 302 since July 1, it said.

During the day, the lone death due to the infection was reported from Chirang, according to the bulletin.

Three new cases were detected in Barpeta and one each in Baksa, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Morigaon and Udalguri.

The state had reported seven Japanese Encephalitis cases and three deaths on Friday.

Currently, all the districts, barring South Salmara Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, have been affected by the disease.

Nagaon reported the highest number of such cases at 44, followed by Jorhat at 39 and Golaghat at 34.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that is spread through mosquito bites.

Arrangements have been made at all the nine medical colleges in the state and 10 district hospitals for the detection and treatment of patients affected by the disease, an official said.

All the districts have formed rapid response teams on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis, he said.

The standard operating procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by the district administrations for detection, management and referral of such cases, the official added.

