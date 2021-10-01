Assam Man Lynched Over Cattle-theft Suspicion In Meghalaya

A 49-year-old man hailing from Assam was lynched over cattle-theft suspicion in a remote village in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Adugre village in Betasing police station area, an officer said.

The man was allegedly nabbed by locals with three bovine animals stolen from a neighbouring village and beaten up. Police found him lying on the ground and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

He hailed from Mankachar in South Salmara district of neighbouring Assam, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

