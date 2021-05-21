Assam Man Poses As Executive Magistrate To Attend Girlfriend’s Party Amid Lockdown

Police in Assam arrested a man on Thursday who impersonated to be the executive magistrate of Assam’s Jorhat. The accused identified as Biswajyoti Dutta alias Madhurjya Bora of Kanhargaon Na-Ali Dhekiajuli of Titabar had faked his identity to impress his girlfriend as he was on his way to attend a birthday party. Dutta had also been arrested for identifying himself as a doctor duping villagers in Pulibar’s Johrat, according to local media reports. Chinamara police suspected the imposter early Thursday after he halted his motor vehicle that carried a fake ‘District Magistrate’ sticker on the license plate.

The accused came under the radar of the cops and was apprehended after he chided policemen at the outpost or not performing their duties. Sources told Nagaland Post, quoting a police official that Dutta was caught red-handed after he started fault-finding with the outpost police in charge. The cops immediately realized that the Dutta was faking to be a Magistrate and took him under custody. It was found, that Dutta had also duped his driver that he hired to show off to the girlfriend. North East News reported that the accused did not pay the driver the fuel charges that amounted to an estimated Rs. 5000.

He opened fake social media accounts using the names of officers and their photographs with a view to dupe people. Last night, Sivasagar Police arrested Biswajyoti Dutta, S/O Lt. Bhabesh Dutta from Titabor, Jorhat with the assistance of @Jorhat_Police. @assampolice pic.twitter.com/5FZxYm5sVB — Sivasagar Police (@SivasagarPol) August 28, 2020

Faking 'links with police'

The driver told local news outlets that he had dropped Dutta at his location where he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party but was later summoned again. He then drove the accused to several areas, although, he wasn’t made any payment. Dutta has had a history of impersonating and deceiving people. He had earlier pretended to be a Juvenile Lawyer and a member of the District Child Protection Service, a doctor, and a tobacco product seller. Last year, the accused pretended to be a medic providing treatment to the COVID-19 patients in a local village where he duped families financially.

Dutta had also frequently visited the PS and taken multiple photos with the cops in order to establish the links with the law enforcement so that he can later blackmail shopkeepers and violate lockdown protocols, Chinamara police told Assam Sentinel. The police ordered a probe into the matter and more details are expected to be out soon.