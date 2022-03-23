Assam, Meghalaya Agree For Permanent Settlement Of Border Dispute In 6 Areas: MoS Home Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, on Wednesday, informed the Upper House that discussions have been going on at various levels between Assam and Meghalaya to arrive at an amicable solution to the border issue. He also added that the Central government has maintained its role as a facilitator in inter-state boundary disputes. The answer comes after BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Bhubaneshwar Kalita asked whether it is a fact that high-level discussions were held by the Central government with the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya to resolve the long-pending border dispute between the two states.

In a written reply, MoS Rai said, "Discussions have been going on at various levels between Assam and Meghalaya to arrive at an amicable solution to the border issue. The approach of the Central government has consistently been that inter-state boundary issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State Governments concerned and that the Central government acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the boundary issue in the spirit of mutual co-operation and understanding."

The Minister of State for Home Affairs also informed that the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to permanent settlement of the inter-state boundary in respect of six areas of differences, out of a total of 12 areas of difference between these two states.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states erupted in clashes and resulted in the death of six individuals. The incident had injured at least 50 Assam police personnel, including the Cachar district superintendent of police, in the bordering areas of Lailapur (Cachar district, Assam) and Vairengte (Kolasib district, Mizoram) on July 26, 2021. In 164.6 kilometres of the Assam-Mizoram border, there are certain disputed locations, which has resulted in confrontations between the two states since the formation of Mizoram as a state.

Earlier in the month of January this year, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had hinted that the decades-old border dispute between the two states could be resolved using a formula of "give and take" between the two northeastern states.

