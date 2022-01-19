Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: CMs Sangma, Himanta Biswa Sarma To Meet Amit Shah On Thursday

Amid efforts to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border issues, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that both him and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to submit the recommendation of the two states for resolving the boundary dispute in six areas. He also informed that the cabinet has approved the recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees as process to resolve the border dispute.

Cabinet has approved the recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees as process to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue. The recommendations of both States will be submitted to MHA. Along with HCM @himantabiswa we will meet with Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for further action. pic.twitter.com/9b7ekAPilu — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 19, 2022

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with representatives of all political parties on the Assam-Meghalaya border issue at State Guest House, Koinadhara. CM Sarma briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far on the issue during the meeting. The meeting had in attendance Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Assam-Meghalaya border row

Due to disagreements over the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969, both states share an 885 km-long border and contest claims on the demarcation of villages. Assam and Meghalaya are at loggerheads for more than four decades now pertaining to Langpih village, situated at the border of Assam's Kamrup and West Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya. The said village was a part of the Kamrup district during the British Raj and handed over to districts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills as a part of Meghalaya after it was declared an independent autonomous Indian state in the year 1972. Once the village was mapped out from Assam, both states have contended the border of the aforementioned village.