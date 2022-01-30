Assam, Meghalaya CMs discuss pending border issues

Guwahati, Jan 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma on Saturday held a closed-door meeting here to discuss the pending border issues between the two states.

The meeting was held at hotel and there was no media briefing following the discussions.

The two chief ministers met to carry forward the discussions on the inter-state boundary disputes between the two states. They had submitted recommendations of the three regional committees to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 20 in New Delhi to resolve the issues in a phased manner, a senior state government official said.

In the first phase, six out of the 12 identified points of disputes were taken up for resolution by the three committees set up by the two state governments in August 2021, after two rounds of talks between Sarma and Sangma.

According to the recommendations given by the committees, out of the 36.79 sq km of disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam will get full control of 18.51 sq km while Meghalaya will get control over 18.28 sq km of land.

Sarma, after submitting the recommendations to Shah, had told reporters here that the ball was now in the Centre's court to take any final call on the recommendations forwarded by both Assam and Meghalaya to resolve the disputes.

Meghalaya state was carved out of Assam in 1972 and it had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas of the 884.9-km-long border between the two states. PTI DG ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)