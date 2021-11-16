Assam, Meghalaya CMs Meet Over Solving Interstate Border Disputes In 6 Areas By December

Necessary steps will be taken to solve interstate border disputes in at least six areas by December-end, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma apprised on Tuesday. They said that the border committees that were established earlier this year to find solutions will submit their reports by end of November.

"The committees will present reports by November 30 before their respective state governments, which will then talk to all stakeholders. After that, a clear picture will emerge and a final statement will be issued," Sangma said.

Both the states had formed three committees each after the two rounds of talks between Sangma and Sarma over interstate border disputes and their possible solutions. Of the twelve disputed areas, six with less critical differences were taken first. The remaining areas will be attended to later.

Assam Chief Minister said that the final statement on the six disputed areas will be out by December 30. He underlined that the entire exercise is being monitored by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He, however, made it clear that if the conclusion does not arrive for some of the disputed areas, then the statement will be released only on those "areas of agreement", while the talks on the remaining locations will continue.

Will the interstate border issue be resolved before the Meghalaya polls?

When asked if the Meghalaya government will be able to resolve the matter before the upcoming assembly elections, Sangma declined to set a timeline but showed confidence that a solution will come out in most locations.

"It will be a huge achievement if we can do it before the elections, but I cannot comment about it at this moment. It is a challenging and sensitive issue. The people have bestowed a great responsibility on us. We will try and find solutions at the earliest," Meghalaya CM maintained.

Earlier in the day, both the CMs had visited Langpih in Kamrup, with Sangma calling the event a "historic one".

Meghalaya was formed in 1972 when it was carved out of Assam. The state has challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disagreement along the shared 884.9-km border.