Assam-Meghalaya To Resolve Decades-old Border Issues By Jan 15 As Part Of Phase 1 Talks

Amounting to a step forward in the long-standing Assam-Meghalaya border feud, on December 23 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conducted a meeting to deliberate on the issue. Reports suggest that both leaders decided to resolve their qualms pertaining to the inter-state border dispute on or before January 15, 2022.

"Meeting was held at a political level with the Assam counterpart on the border issue taking the 6 areas of differences for Phase I discussions. We have made considerable positive progress through our joint dialogue & hope to arrive at an amicable solution shortly," CM Conrad Sangma shared on Twitter.

After the meeting, Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong told PTI, "It was a very productive and good meeting. The CMs have decided to make an announcement on or before January 15."

"There are disputes in six areas and I am sure that we will be able to find a solution in at least some areas," he added.

'We will be able to resolve long pending border issues with Meghalaya & other neighbouring states': Assam CM

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister stated that concerned committees have even submitted respective reports and the final agreement is plausible in relation to several disputed areas of Assam and Meghalaya. Notably, the said regional committee was constituted in August 2021 to focus on contributory factors like ethnicity, history of the place, contiguity of the inter-state border, people's sentiments and convenience for administration purposes.

"Our regional committees have submitted their reports and we are working towards a final agreement on many disputed border areas. I am confident that gradually we will be able to resolve all-long pending border issues with Meghalaya and other neighbouring states," Himanta Biswa tweeted.

"We have been continuously striving to resolve border issues with our neighbours. As part of our effort, held a meeting with my Meghalaya counterpart Conrad along with Deputy CM Meghalaya Shri Prestone Tynsong and several ministers and senior officers of both states," he further stated.

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute

Exacerbated by disagreements over the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969, both states share an 885 km-long border and contest claims on the demarcation of villages. Assam and Meghalaya are at loggerheads for over four decades now pertaining to Langpih village, situated at the border of Assam's Kamrup and West Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya. The said village was a part of the Kamrup district during the British Raj and handed over to districts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills as a part of Meghalaya after it was declared an independent autonomous Indian state in the year 1972. Once the village was mapped out from Assam, both states have contended the border of the aforementioned village.