Assam, Meghalaya To Sign Agreement Resolving Decades Old Border Dispute In Delhi Today

In a major development, Assam and Meghalaya governments are now set to sign an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old pending border issue. The two states will sign an agreement at the national capital on Tuesday evening resolving the boundary differences. The signing of the border agreement will be done in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI that the agreement will be signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya. The meeting will take place at around 3.30 pm in the office of the MHA, where the agreement will be signed. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma will have the chief secretaries of both the states as well as other officials along with them.

Ahead of the agreement signing, the two CMs are expected to have a final round of discussion with the MHA. Following this, the actual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed. A draft resolution of the same was submitted by the CMs to the MHA on January 31. The draft was made by the two states to end the border disputes that lasted over decades. The resolving of the issue will refer to the agreement on six of the 12 “areas of difference” along the 884-km boundary the states share.

Assam and Meghalaya border dispute

The long-standing land dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The border issues came about as a result of different readings of boundaries in the initial agreement from the two sides. The border dispute between the two neighbouring states has since caused the eruption of several clashes.

Earlier in the month of January this year, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had hinted that the decades-old border dispute between the two states could be resolved using a formula of "give and take" between the two north-eastern states. Earlier last week, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, informed the parliament that discussions have been going on at various levels between Assam and Meghalaya, to arrive at an amicable solution with the Central government maintaining its role as a facilitator in inter-state boundary disputes.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI