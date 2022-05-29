Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika Denounces Reports Of State Govt Buying PPE Kits From China

Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources of Assam, held a press conference on May 28, 2022, at Diphu, where he strongly denounced reports claiming 50,000 PPE kits were bought by Assam government, from China. At the media briefing, Hazarika called this claim utterly false and malicious.

He stated that during the onset of COVID-19, an unprecedented situation had occurred everywhere, and during that time, there was a major demand for PPE kits. The supply of PPE kits was limited, and to meet the requirements of PPE kits, 50,000 PPE kits were brought from China, but later the same kit was not received, accepted, or purchased by the state government, he added.

He said that to tackle the situation, then Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, arranged for the import of 50,000 PPE kits from China in April 2020 to meet the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State of Assam. He said that Sarma, along with him, had gone to personally receive the PPE kits at the airport.

Keeping life first as the motive, we're glad to have imported 50,000 PPE kits from Guangzhou,China. I am happy to receive this special flight along with @Pijush_hazarika at #Guwahati airport just now. A big reassurance for our doctors & nurses. pic.twitter.com/nFkFkwfPQZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 15, 2020

The cargo plane landed on April 15, 2020, with 50,000 PPE kits from China at the Guwahati airport. Notably, Hazarika claimed that the PPE kits had landed in Guwahati, and since there were doubts regarding the quality of the PPE kits, the same were not received, accepted, or purchased by the government.

He further stated that NHM or the Health Department did not place an order for 50,000 PPE kits with any entity for the procurement of kits from China. Moreover, there was not a single payment made against the purchase of any PPE Kits from China by the government. He clarified that the government did not make any payments for the procurement, transportation, or storage of any PPE kits from China.

Hazarika further reiterated that there was no question of any scam or financial irregularity in the matter as not a single PPE kit from China was purchased by the government.

"Since there was no financial involvement nor any fund transfer from the government, the question of a scam doesn’t even arise," he added.

He further lauded Sarma for successfully leading the state from the front during the peak of the COVID pandemic. The Minister went on to say that anyone who disagrees with him can challenge him in any court of law in the country.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@Pijush_hazarika