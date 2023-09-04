Assam: Minor Gang-raped And Murdered In Dibrugarh, Four Persons Arrested

A 17-year-old minor girl was found murdered after suspected gang rape in Banipur Dhekeri gaon of Dibrugarh in Assam during the wee hours of Monday, September 4. The police have arrested four persons in connection with the rape and murder case.

Locals of the district claimed that the minor victim was abducted from outside her house. The victim was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by the accused. She was found dead hanged by the locals. Acting on the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and took note of the crime. An official statement from the police is still awaited. Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the body of a class 10 student was recovered under suspicious circumstances in the Bonda area of Guwahati on August 9. The deceased, identified as Nitish Kumar, was a student in a city-based private school.

He was reportedly kidnapped a day before his alleged murder by the accused identified as Abhishek Baruah who took him to Bonda on the outskirts of Guwahati to allegedly carry out the murder. The accused, who ran a street-side shop in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality, was later arrested by the police in connection with the murder case of the school student.