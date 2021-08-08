Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Assam CM Himanta Sarma, BJP MPs To Meet PM Modi On Monday

Amid the ongoing border feud with Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. Two days ago, ministers of both Assam and Mizoram governments agreed to find a lasting solution to the century-old boundary dispute and take measures, including resuming interstate vehicular movement and keeping respective police forces off the conflict areas to de-escalate tension.

Following the meeting, Assam Ministers Parimal Sukalbaidya and Ashok Singhal supervised the smooth transportation of goods from Assam to Mizoram at Lailapur, ending the 'economic blockade' at the border. The ministers, accompanied by the Cachar police Deputy Commissioner, had been stationed all through Saturday evening to appease protesting locals and truck drivers to ensure transportation. Both governments have taken back FIRs against each others' CMs, MPs, and MLAs, and Assam has also revoked its travel advisory against Mizoram.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Despite an attempt by Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve long-standing border disputes between Assam and its neighbours last month, at least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured in a fire-fight between the security forces of the two states on July 26, which broke on Assam’s Cachar border with Mizoram. While Assam claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons, including LMGs which resulted in deaths, Mizoram alleged that they fired only after Assam police launched tear gas grenades.

The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts and Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit, and Aizawl districts. Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an ‘inner line’ drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

