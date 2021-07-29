Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Assam Police Announces 5 Lakh Reward For Info On Cop-killers

The Assam Police, via Special Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information on those individuals who were involved in the killing of six Assam Police personnel on July 26.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Monday lamented the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram claiming that six jawans of Assam Police had lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of the state at the Assam-Mizoram border.

Assam Police announces bounty

The Assam Police DGP while announcing the bounty said, "Assam Police announces a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to arrest of each of the individuals involved in the barbaric killing of the Assam Police personnel on July 26."

Singh also informed that a team of state police officials including CID officers will be soon leaving for Delhi to take lawful actions relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in light of the media interview of Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, indicating his active role in the conspiracy.

Case registered in connection with the killing

The Special DGP informed that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in Dholai police station in Cachar District of Assam on Tuesday in connection with the killing of the police personnel.

"The incident took place at the Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district, Assam along National Highway 306, around 1.7 km southwards from Lailapur Police Post," the senior police officer stated.

Adding that miscreants will be taken to task at the earliest, the DGP said that the Assam Police has prepared a picture gallery which is being further checked upon Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants who open fired at the Assam police on July 26th.

There was no intention to kill anyone, we had to retaliate: Mizoram (IGP)

Addressing the Assam-Mizoram border issue clash, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Neihlaia said, "There was no intention to kill anyone. But we had to retaliate as it is our stand that we would not open fire first. When they wanted to surrender, we gave them the opportunity to escape unhurt, otherwise, many more could have died."

On July 26 night, a violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram leading to the death of seven police officers of Assam. More than 50 people were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar, who has been admitted to the ICU. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been deployed at the site where the policemen died.

One more dead, death toll rises to 7

Meanwhile, In the latest update post the Assam-Mizoram border clash, an Assam policeman who was critically injured during the border clash has succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, July 28. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Shyamprasad Dusat, of the 6th Assam Police Battalion, succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll to seven.