Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: CM Himanta Pays Tribute, Full State Honours Given To Martyrs

After meeting with police officers who received injuries during border dispute clashes, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning paid tribute and respect to martyrs who lost their lives in the clash. Six police officers lost their lives on Monday night after violent clashes broke out between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Cachar district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte where violent clashes took place yesterday. The Chief Minister has also ordered 'higher-level treatment by air ambulance on priority'.

'We are deeply anguished by the loss of lives' tweeted Assam CM Sarma. The martyred cops were given full state honours.

During his visit to the hospital in Silchar, the Chief Minister also directed doctors to ensure the best treatment for them. The Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant received critical injuries and he is getting treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The latest development coming from on-ground sources informed that the senior police officer's health condition is stable.

The Chief Minister was also accompanied by local MLAs and state ministers to the Silchar Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga also expressed grief over the death of Assam police personnel in the clashes at the border.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute- What happened?

The border issues between both states have been going on for quite some time now. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had also reached Meghalaya to inaugurate several key projects and also to resolve the border issues. However, tensions escalated leading to violent clashes between police officers of both sides that resulted in the causality of six police personnel from Assam. Reports of firing and several casualties including civilians continue to emerge as the two northeastern states attempt to establish their respective geographical reach.

Both the Governments have laid the blame on each other for the violence and has sought Central Government's intervention to resolve the dispute. The Mizoram Government claims that state Police personnel fired at the Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them. While Assam CM Biswa released a press statement praising Assam forces for showing 'remarkable restraint.'

Moreover, in an interview with Republic Mizoram CM Zoramthanga added that trouble ensued when over 200 Assam policemen along with the IGP and District Magistrate entered Mizoram.