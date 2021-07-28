Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Injured Assam Policeman Dies; Death Toll Rises To Seven

In the latest update post the Assam-Mizoram border clash, an Assam policeman who was critically injured during the border clash has succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, July 28. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Shyamprasad Dusat of the 6th Assam Police Battalion succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll to seven.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the martyred policeman's family through Twitter.

I am sad to inform that Shyamprasad Dusat of 6th AP Bn has succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at SMCH. He couldn't be operated or moved to Guwahati because of his worsening condition.



I salute the brave martyr and bow in reverence. My heartfelt condolences to the family. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2021

6 Assam policemen killed in border violence

On July 26, five policemen, including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhab Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes.

Over 50 police officers from Assam were critically injured and were treated in Silchar Hospital. On July 27, the Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant was taken to Mumbai by an Indian Air Force air ambulance, three others were airlifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Responding to the situation the Chief Minister had announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the police personnel who were martyred in the clash. On the other hand, it has also decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured policemen and civilians. Also, an additional one-month salary will be given to all policemen deployed along the Mizoram border.

Assam CM pays tribute

On July 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute and respect to martyrs who lost their lives in the clash. Six police officers lost their lives on July 26 after violent clashes broke out between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Cachar district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte.

Earlier on the same day, Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited Silchar hospital to meet police personnel who were injured during fresh violence between Mizoram and Assam. During the visit, he had ordered 'higher-level treatment by air ambulance on priority'. He had also directed doctors to ensure the best treatment for them.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

On July 26 night a violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram leading to the death of seven police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU.

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

(Image credit: @ASSAMPOLICE/TWITTER)