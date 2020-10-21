Assam-Mizoram Border: Home Secretaries Hold Meeting; Agree To Instill Sense Of Security

In the wake of the territorial dispute at the Assam-Mizoram border, Home Secretaries of both the states on Wednesday held a high-level meeting to resolve the issue. A team of officials from Assam and Mizoram led by the Home Secretaries met at an Army camp close to Lailapur along the inter-state boundary.

Both sides agreed to restore peace and tranquility along with the border areas and will also instill a sense of security among the people. Furthermore, as a part of confidence-building measures, both sides would have interaction and coordination once in a month at the Deputy Commissioner, SP, and DFO level to rule out any issues.

Mizoram Government will ensure security to the truckers coming from Assam side and requested the Assam Government to start the movement of stranded vehicles, said Mizoram Home Secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi. Amid the meeting, it was also decided that both the states would provide security to the people living on both sides of the border.

Earlier on October 18, Assam CM Sarbonanda Sonowal spoke to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga about the incident at the Assam-Mizoram border. He said that the two have agreed to maintain law and order in Thinghlun, Saihapui and Vairengte areas of Mizoram and Assam's Cachar and Karimganj.

What happened at the state border?

Mizoram's Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening. The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place, he said. The state government imposed section 144 in the border areas on Sunday.

Assam claims that the incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create disturbance in the community. Assam's forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya told PTI that such incidents happen in the area every year as people from both sides illegally cut trees. He also visited Lailapur during the day and interacted with the people. Security has been beefed up in Lailapur and along the inter-state border, the Assam government said in the statement. Mizoram claims that a 509-square-miles stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 was the actual Mizoram's boundary with Assam, which has led to locals often clashing over it.

