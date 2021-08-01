Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Govt Tasks NESAC To Demarcate Borders Through Satellite Imaging

In a major development, the Central Government has decided to use satellite imaging to demarcate boundaries of the Northeastern states. This move will settle inter-state violence that sometimes leads to violence. According to government officials, the task has been given to NESAC (North Eastern Space Application Centre), a joint initiative of the North Eastern Council and the Department of Space.

A few months back, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had come up with the suggestion to use satellite technology for demarcation. He had suggested NESAC for mapping inter-state borders and forests so that there is a scientific demarcation of borders between states. NASAC is already using its space technology for flood management in the NE region.

Government officials told PTI that the "scientific" demarcation will leave no scope for any discrepancy and "there shall be better acceptability of the boundary solutions by the states."

"Once the satellite mapping is done, the boundaries of Northeastern states could be drawn and the disputes could be resolved permanently," they said.

Notably, Amit Shah, during his North East visit last week, chaired a special meeting with the NESAC in Umaim in Shillong. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The border dispute between both states arises from a decades-old land dispute over "improper demarcation of the state border". Both Mizoram and Assam claim the land and accuse each other of encroaching between Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib.

Earlier on Saturday, tensions peaked as Mizoram Police filed an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In the FIR, Assam Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Cachar Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Nimbalkar, Dholai officer-in-charge Sahab Uddin and 200 unidentified Assam cops were also named.

The FIR alleged that more than 200 Assam Policemen came to the Mizoram border outpost in Vairengte and tried to "forcibly" occupy the Forest Reserve, stating that it was an "encroachment". The FIR further claimed that Mizoram Police fired in response to their Assam counterparts.