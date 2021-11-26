Assam-Mizoram CMs Meet Home Minister Shah; Reaffirm Peace Sustenance At Border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reaffirmed their resolution on sustaining peace and tranquility at the Assam-Mizoram borders.

CM Sarma expressed his contentment at the meeting and said that both the states will be forming teams to discuss a permanent solution to the ruckus at the state borders. Assam's three districts - Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj share a 164.6 km long boundary with Mizoram's Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit districts. "Everything will be fine soon," CM Sarma affirmed.

"It has been decided that both the states will constitute committees for resolving the border disputes through discussions. Towards this end, Chief Ministers' level talks will also take place from time to time. We're grateful to Union HM for his kind guidance and support," Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted.

Heartening to share that I along with HCM Mizoram Sri @ZoramthangaCM met Hon HM Sri @AmitShah this evening in New Delhi. We reaffirmed our resolve to maintain peace and tranquility at our borders. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2021

The Chief Ministers, on Thursday, after meeting in person, had decided to increase the fencing along their inter-state border. CM Sarma said, "The situation is normal now at the border, with no issues as such."

Happy to share that HCM Mizoram Sri @ZoramthangaCM accepted my dinner invite at Assam House, Delhi. We had a nice dinner and lively evening.



It's always so heartening to have his gracious company.



My colleague Sri @ATULBORA2 joined us. pic.twitter.com/T5TUVEfvPS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2021

Thank you for your warm hospitable reception Shri @himantabiswa ji and Shri @ATULBORA2 ji.



Cordial discussions on various developmental topic for the welfare of Northeast India was discussed.



Looking forward to many more progressive meeting.#peace @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/Y3HqsbrLT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) November 25, 2021

Assam accuses Mizoram of constructing road in its territory

The controversial border dispute between the two states took another turn after the Himanta Biswa Sarm-led government on Tuesday, November 23, claimed that individuals from Mizoram were allegedly constructing a road inside the reserve forest within its borders in the Hailakandi district.

The road was reportedly being built near the distant Haticherra village inside the reserve forest over the last few days, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said.

The recent dispute between the north-eastern states brewed along the inter-state border in Hailakandi district after a "low-intensity blast" occurred near the Assam Police's Baicherra forward outpost on October 29. Following the incident, a Mizoram Police officer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the blast.

Assam - Mizoram Border Dispute

Both the north-eastern states have a checkered past and have historically been involved in several border-related disputes. Miscreants from Mizoram opened fire on workers building a road in Hailakandi district on August 17, prompting retaliation from the Assam police force. On August 20, a group of Mizoram labourers attempted to construct a bridge at Kachurthal in the Ramnathpur police station area, which also became a point of contention.

On July 26, a longstanding border issue between the two Northeastern states flared into a fatal clash, in which at least six Assam police officers and one civilian were killed, and more than 50 others were injured.

Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an inner line drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

Mizoram leaders, on the other hand, have been protesting against the 1933 demarcation notice, stating that the Mizo society was not consulted, whilst Assam wants the notice to be implemented.

