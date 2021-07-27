Assam-Mizoram Dispute: Congress Forms Bhupen Bora-led 7 Member Committee To Visit Site

In the latest update in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, Congress has formed a 7-member committee to conduct ground analysis of the violent clash. The committee will visit Cachar and other areas to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence. The committee will be led by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora.

As per the All India Congress Committee's notification, 'A seven members committee is to be formed with immediate effect with the following members to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence that has cost the lives of police personnel amongst others. A detailed report of the same shall be submitted to the party thereafter".

Congress constitutes a 7-member committee 'to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence'



Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora to lead the committee



Along with Bhupen Bora, the party's leader in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Sushmita Deb, Rockibul Hussain, and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha will be part of the committee.

The committee has been directed to submit the reports to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress attacks Amit Shah

On July 27, the Congress party attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the clash between the Assam and Manipur police leading to at least 5 deaths. Extending his condolences to the kin of those killed, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that Shah had "failed" India by allegedly sowing hatred into the lives of people. Other leaders of the party raised questions about such a deadly clash taking place merely a day after the senior BJP leader wrapped up his visit to the Northeast.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

On July 26 night a violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram leading to the death of six police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU.

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

