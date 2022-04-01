Assam, Mizoram resolve to maintain status quo at inter-state border

Aizawl, Apr 1 (PTI) Mizoram and Assam will continue to maintain the status quo along the inter-state boundary, a minister said in Aizawl on Friday.

The two Northeastern states held a meeting via video conference amid allegations by Assam that Mizoram was continuously violating the status quo by constructing roads along the inter-state border.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said it was agreed in the meeting to maintain the status quo in the disputed areas along the inter-state boundary.

Both sides have also agreed to hold a high-level talk to resolve the long-standing border dispute, he said.

The Assam government was tasked to prepare a proposal and modalities for the talks, the minister said.

During the meeting, Assam alleged that Mizoram was violating the status-quo by constructing roads and executing other projects such as electrification at the boundary, he said.

The Mizoram government assured that it would verify and look into the matter, he said.

Lalchamliana was present in the meeting along with senior officials of the Mizoram government. The Assam delegation was led by its Border Area Development Minister Atul Bora.

The Mizoram-Assam border dispute, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations, has remained unresolved for decades, often leading to violence.

Three Mizoram districts -- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit -- share a 164.6-km-long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. PTI CORR SOM SOM

