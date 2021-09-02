Assam-Mizoram Tensions Perk Up Again As Aizwal Alleges Personnel's Kidnap By Assam Cops

Tensions have risen once again along the Assam-Mizoram border after Mizoram on Thursday alleged that one of their JCB operators was assaulted and kidnapped by the Assam police at Aitlang. While after the incident, the situation remained tense at the border, the District Collector of Kolasib district in Mizoram has written to his counterpart in Assam's Hailakandi district, apprising him of the issue.

"This afternoon at Aitlang in Pu Lalngaisanga's land where road construction connecting jhum land is undertaken by the farmers using Excavator, Assam Police went to disrupt their activity and damaged the Excavator and snatched the keys from the JCB operator Pu Lalnarammawia," Mizoram's Kolasib District Collector informed, underlining that he was later blindfolded and kidnapped with a gun pointed to his head by the Assam Police wearing Commando uniform. "He was then dragged by the river, ripped off his clothes, and threatened for his life. His mobile phone along with JCB keys was taken by the Assam Police," Assam's Hailakandi DC was informed.

Pointing out that it was a huge setback towards the initiative for peace, and can further aggravate the situation between the deployed forces, he requested his counterpart to take necessary action against the perpetrators, and return the items taken.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The border dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification, which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

In July, however, the lingering dispute between the two northeastern states took an ugly turn when Assam claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in the death of six police officials and left over 50 persons injured. Countering the claim, Mizoram said that its police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

However, with the Centre's intervention, and multiple meetings between the Chief Ministers of the two states the issue was temporarily solved. The boundaries of the northeastern states were demarcated through satellite imaging, as a solution.