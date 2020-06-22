Assam Mulls 'ward-wise Lockdown' In Guwahati Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases In Kamrup Area

Amid sudden surge of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Assam, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, has recommended ward-wise lockdown in Guwahati. He added that wherever cases rise rapid lockdown should be imposed in those wards. But he said that the decision has to be taken by Kampur district corporation.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'Ward-wise lockdown in Guwhati'

To combat #COVID19 outbreak in Guwahati, we have recommended ward wise lockdown. Wherever cases will increase rapidly total lockdown should be imposed in those wards. But this decision has to be taken by Kampur district metro: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/P34BmJRjeO — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soar to 4.25 lakh; recovery improves to 55.77%

Assam sees highest spike of cases

On Sunday, with 331 people testing positive, Assam saw the highest spike of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a single day. The state's tally of positive cases reached 5,586, with nine deaths and over 3,000 recovered patients. The state's recovery rate has improved to 63.2 percent with 202 more patients discharged on Sunday from various civil, district, and model hospitals after testing negative. Assam still mandates testing before discharging, inspite of ICMR's changed discharge policy.

The number of people in institutional quarantine facilities is 38,568, while the number of people in home quarantine is 1,19,405, he said. There are 285 containment zones in 23 districts of the state with Kamrup(Metro) having the highest of 129. Meanwhile, the Assam Targeted Surveillance Program (ATSP) has continued for the fifth day to cover more than 50,000 random tests during the week.

Under ATSP, samples of people working in locations such as truck parking places, loading and unloading centres, godown areas, weighbridges, dhabas, etc. will be collected and tested. The staff of hotels used as institutional quarantine will also be tested along with frontline officials like police personnel, the minister said. The entire exercise is expected to be finished by June 27 and shall involve the deputy commissioners of each district who will ensure the availability of adequate facilities.

Assam records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, crosses 5,500-mark

Assam's ‘Ruthless quarantine’

Prior to the reopening of states on May 4, Assam had only 42 COVID-19 cases. As the country opened up from its nationwide lockdown, there was a spike in cases that led to the state adopting a 'ruthless quarantine' and increased testing. Under the state government’s policy for returning residents, every person entering Assam is to be tested, and quarantined for a period of 14 days, inspite of testing negative. Currently, Assam has tested 2,88,306 samples till date.

Assam to conduct 50,000 COVID-19 tests in Guwahati; may reimpose lockdown if cases surge

Tamil Nadu govt imposes lockdown on Madurai and nearby districts from June 24